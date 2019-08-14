WidePoint -5.3% after narrowing net loss

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is down 5.3% postmarket after Q2 earnings where it nearly broke even along side a double-digit gain in revenues.

Revenues overall rose 26% to $22.1M, and gross profit rose to $4.1M from $3.5M a year ago.

Gross margin fell to 18% from 20%.

The company narrowed its net loss to $0.3M from a year-ago loss of $0.5M, and EBITDA rose to $0.6M from $0.1M.

“The second quarter was a continuation of the strong performance we established at the start of the year as we delivered another solid period of financial results, expanded several contracts with current customers, and continued to improve upon our already industry-leading credentials,” says CEO Jin Kang.

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance to revenue of $90M-$93M (8-12% growth) and EBITDA of $2.75M-$3.5M.

