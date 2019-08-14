SRAX +5.4% after Q2 shows sequential gains

Social Reality -- now known as SRAX -- is up 5.4% in after-hours trading following Q2 earnings where it pointed to progress in its transformation toward a digital marketing and consumer data management company.

Revenues were down 81% Y/Y after the company's pivot away from its healthcare ad targeting/data platform.

But they rose 53% sequentially. And gross margin rose to 55% from Q1's 42%.

In verticals news, it enhanced SRAX IR features (adding real-time trading data, warrant management and ability to access shareholder contact data) and launched SRAX Lux to target luxury consumers.

