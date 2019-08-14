PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says

PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) court-appointed compliance monitor says the utility is failing to identify and trim thousands of trees that pose wildfire threats and questions how well the company is managing vegetation around its power lines.

Based on inspections of more than 1,550 vegetation management projects, PG&E's contractors are "missing numerous trees that should have been identified and worked under applicable regulations" and PG&E's own program, according to the monitor's report.

"Not only is PG&E falling short of its [enhanced vegetation management goals] for the year, but the quality of the completed work is questionable," the report says.

PG&E notes that its service area includes more than 120M trees with the potential to grow or fall into overhead power lines.