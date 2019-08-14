Magellan, ICE to offer dock capacity for Permian futures customers

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -0.9% ) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -3% ) say they will conduct dock capacity auctions beginning in September for ICE Permian WTI crude oil futures contracts, the latest in a series of recent auctions designed to hedge the growth of U.S. crude production and exports.

The companies say the monthly auctions will allow buyers of ICE Permian WTI futures, deliverable at MMP's East Houston terminal, the option to load crude directly onto a vessel at MMP's Galena Park and Seabrook dock facilities for export.

Capacity offered will be adequate to fill Panamax and Aframax size vessels, with Suezmax size vessels being added in the future, the companies say.

Exchange operator CME Group and Enterprise Products Partners teamed up earlier this year to conduct electronic auctions for crude exports.