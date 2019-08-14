Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market

It's too early to buy industrial sector stocks even though the group has underperformed since global manufacturing activity peaked near year-end 2017, says Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, who nevertheless likes three stocks with catalysts and strong balance sheets.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) has an investor meeting on Sept. 10, and Mitchell expects more clarity from management on restructuring, DOV's fuel pump business and additional portfolio actions; Mitchell rates DOV a Buy with a $112 price target.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is breaking into three companies, transactions will matter more to the stock in coming months than the state of the overall economy, Mitchell says; he rates UTX a Buy with a $153 target.

Honeywell's (NYSE:HON) "balance sheet optionality is among the highest in the sector," Mitchell says, adding that debt-to-EBITDA is less than 1x vs. the market average near 2x, which gives HON the ability to buy assets or its own stock; HON is Buy rated with a $187 target.

Mitchell thinks Q4 "may offer a more attractive entry point, as it is likely to be the second quarter of the downturn," when stocks find a bottom.