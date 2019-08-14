Yield on 30-year Treasurys breaches 2%

The yield on 30-year Treasurys has gone where no 30-year Treasury yield has gone before: below 2%.

It dropped as much as three basis points in Thursday Asia trading.

That follows up on a record low the day before, after a 15-basis-point drop.

Still better than similar bonds elsewhere (Japan's 30-year government bond yield is at 0.155%, and 30-year German bunds at -0.201%).

