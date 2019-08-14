Boeing to delay delivery of 777X version

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it has pushed back the entry into service of an ultra-long-range version of its forthcoming 777X widebody, in the latest fallout from the ongoing crisis surrounding its 737 MAX jet.

Australia's Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QABSY) had hoped for first deliveries of the 777-8 planes in 2022 and the launch in 2023 of 21-hour non-stop Sydney-London flights, which would be the world's longest commercial flight.

"The adjustment reduces risk in our development program, ensuring a more seamless transition to the 777-8," Boeing says. "We continue to engage with our current and potential customers on how we can meet their fleet needs. This includes our valued customer Qantas."

The decision effectively means Boeing has halted development work on the ultra-long-range version of the 777X, a delay that could jeopardize competition with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) for a piece of the ultra-long-haul travel market.