Amazon program to donate unsold products

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is launching a new donations program, called FBA Donations, that will become the default option for all third-party sellers when they choose to dispose of their unsold or unwanted products at fulfillment centers in the U.S. and U.K.

Recent reports have found that Amazon routinely discards unsold inventory, with one French TV documentary estimating the retail giant to have destroyed over 3M products in France last year.

The donations will be distributed to a network of U.S. nonprofits through a group called Good360 and U.K. charities such as Newlife and Barnardo's.