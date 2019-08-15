Fresh 737 Max simulator training?

U.S. aviation regulators are increasingly convinced they don’t need to mandate new simulator training for pilots of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max before returning the grounded jet to service, Bloomberg reports.

Pilots would be required instead to take a computer-based training course they could perform at home or in a classroom, although that thinking could change.

Such a decision would help streamline the return of the plane, but it would run contrary to demands by relatives of the victims and some pilots such as Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who crash-landed an airliner in New York's Hudson River in 2009.