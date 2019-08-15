Futures advance after major rout

Inverted yield curves sent all three major U.S. indexes down about 3% on Wednesday, with the Dow plunging 800 points and suffering its largest decline of the year.
Overnight, the yield on the 30-year Treasury went into uncharted territory: below 2%.
Despite the market meltdown, U.S. futures are now up 0.5% as dip buyers test the water ahead of the release of U.S. manufacturing data, industrial production and retail sales numbers, all of which will be very closely watched for signs of a slowdown.
