Nio +2.8% as co-founder quits

Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been hit by the departure of co-founder Jack Cheng, a former Ford executive who often served as the company’s international face.

The automaker, which has been often compared with Tesla because of its focus on selling premium electric cars, raised $1B in a New York listing last year.

But financial pressures have led Nio to cut its workforce by 10%, while its share price declined 54% YTD and its vehicle deliveries halved in the most recent quarter to 3,984.