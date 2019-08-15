Tapestry -5% after profit miss

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports sales rose 2% in FQ4 to $1.51B. Sales were up 4% on a constant currency basis. The gain came even though Kate Spade comparable sales fell 6% during the quarter vs. -3% anticipated.

Gross margin fell 60 bps to 67.3% of sales. Operating margin was 14.6% vs. 15.3% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates Q1 revenue to be slightly below prior year and EPS to decline on a year-over-year basis. The company expects FY20 revenues to increase at a low-single-digit rate vs. 4.3% consensus. Tapestry plans to return approximately $700M to shareholders in FY20 through dividends and share repurchases.

Shares of Tapestry -5.20% premarket to $23.70.

Previously: Tapestry EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 15)