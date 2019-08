Canopy Growth down 11% premarket on FQ1 miss as buildout continues

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Fiscal Q1 results:

Net revenue: (C$90.5M) (+249% yoy and down 4% sequentially); recreational cannabis revenue: C$50.4M.

Kilogram and kg equivalents sold: 10,549 (+13% sequentially).

Net loss: (C$1,281.2M) (-999%); loss/share: (C$3.70) (-825%) due primarily to its scale-up in Canada and Europe.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: (C$92.1M) (-136%).

Cash consumption: (C$158.3M) (-134%).

Sales and marketing costs: C$45.1M (+161%) due primarily to its retail network buildout in Canada.

Shares down 11% premarket.

