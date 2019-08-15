Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales in the U.S. increased 2.8% in Q2 vs. +2.5% consensus. Transactions were up 0.6% and average ticket was 2.2% higher.

Total sales rose 1.8% to $130.4B. International sales fell 1.1% to $29.1B.

Sam's Club comparables sales were up 1.2% during the quarter vs. +0.6% consensus.

E-commerce sales were up 35% against a strong comparable.

Operating income fell 2.9% to $5.6B.

Looking ahead, the retailers says it expects total sales to be up around 3% in constant currency for the full year, compared to its prior expectation for at least 3%. FY20 adjusted EPS is expected to range between a slight decrease and a slight increase compared with last year vs. prior guidance for a low single-digit decline.

Shares of Walmart are up 5.04% in premarket action to $111.55.

