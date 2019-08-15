Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces the successful outcome of a Phase 3 clinical trial, CONFIRM, evaluating terlipressin in 300 adults with rapidly deteriorating kidney function called hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1).

The study met the primary endpoint of verified HRS-1 reversal (renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis and short-term survival) (p=0.012).

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q1 2020.

Terlipressin is an analogue of vasopressin which is used to treat low blood pressure.