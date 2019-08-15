GE -4% as Madoff whistleblower targets company

Accounting expert Harry Markopolos, who raised red flags about Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme, has set his sights on General Electric (NYSE:GE).

He alleges the struggling conglomerate has masked the depths of its problems, resulting in inaccurate and fraudulent financial filings with regulators. GE's insurance unit will need to bolster its reserves by $18.5B in cash and faulted the way the company is accounting for its oil-and-gas business. All told, the accounting problems amount to $38B, or 40% of the conglomerate's market value.

Disclaimer: Markopolos and his colleagues are working with an undisclosed hedge fund, which is betting GE's share price will decline.

"GE stands behind its financials. We operate to the highest level of integrity in our financial reporting and we have clearly laid out our financial obligations in great detail,” a GE spokeswoman said before the report was published.