NetApp cut to Street-low target

Cowen lowers its NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) target from $53 to $40, citing a storage spending downturn that should impact all providers.

The firm notes that sales and cost action plans are already in place to handle the downturn, but Cowen is waiting for stabilization before turning more constructive.

Yesterday, NetApp reported Q1 beats with an upside Q2 forecast, and the FY outlook was in-line with its recent guidance cut.