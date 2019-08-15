Just Energy suspends dividend, plans to sell U.K. business

Aug. 15, 2019 7:42 AM ETJust Energy Group Inc. (JE)JEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Just Energy (NYSE:JE) -10.6% pre-market after missing FQ1 earnings and revenue expectations and suspending its dividend.
  • JE says base EBITDA from continuing operations, fell 31% Y/Y to $24.2M while gross margin was flat compared to the prior-year period; embedded gross margin fell 3% to $2.1B, due to a decline in the North American customer base in part associated with bad debt in Texas.
  • As part of the ongoing strategic review announced in June, the company plans to sell its U.K. business and has suspended its common share dividend until further notice.
  • Due to the reclassification of the U.K. business, the accounts receivable impairment and FQ1 results, JE revises its FY 2020 base EBITDA from continuing operations to $180M-$200M and free cash flow guidance to $50M-$70M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.