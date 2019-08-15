Just Energy suspends dividend, plans to sell U.K. business
- Just Energy (NYSE:JE) -10.6% pre-market after missing FQ1 earnings and revenue expectations and suspending its dividend.
- JE says base EBITDA from continuing operations, fell 31% Y/Y to $24.2M while gross margin was flat compared to the prior-year period; embedded gross margin fell 3% to $2.1B, due to a decline in the North American customer base in part associated with bad debt in Texas.
- As part of the ongoing strategic review announced in June, the company plans to sell its U.K. business and has suspended its common share dividend until further notice.
- Due to the reclassification of the U.K. business, the accounts receivable impairment and FQ1 results, JE revises its FY 2020 base EBITDA from continuing operations to $180M-$200M and free cash flow guidance to $50M-$70M.