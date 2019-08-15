J.C. Penney +4% after posting smaller-than-expected loss
- J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports comparable sales fell 9.0% in Q2. Excluding the impact of the exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories, comparable sales fell 6.0 % during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $160M vs. $107M consensus and $105M a year ago.
- Cost of goods sold fell 310 bps to 63.2 % of sales. The improvement was driven by lower permanent markdowns, improved shrink rates as a rate of net sales, improvements in both store and online selling margins and the exit from the major appliance and in-store furniture categories earlier in the year.
- Looking ahead, JCP anticipates comparable sales growth to be -8% to -7% and adjusted EBITDA to fall in a range of $440M to $474M vs. $508M consensus. J.C. Penney also announces a new partnership with online consignment store thredUp. The new resale section will pop up in some stores this week.
- Shares of J.C. Penney are up 3.51% premarket to $0.59.
