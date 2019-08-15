BAML cautious on Sonic Automotive

Aug. 15, 2019 7:57 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is on watch after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers the retailer to a Neutral rating from Buy.
  • "We believe the US auto cycle has entered a downturn, which should pressure earnings across auto companies. However, we expect the dealer link, including Sonic, will be relatively resilient, driven by the back end businesses," writes analyst John Murphy.
  • Murphy and team drop Sonic a notch with valuation seen as less compelling following the big runup in share price (+100% YTD).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.