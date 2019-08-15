BAML cautious on Sonic Automotive
Aug. 15, 2019 7:57 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is on watch after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers the retailer to a Neutral rating from Buy.
- "We believe the US auto cycle has entered a downturn, which should pressure earnings across auto companies. However, we expect the dealer link, including Sonic, will be relatively resilient, driven by the back end businesses," writes analyst John Murphy.
- Murphy and team drop Sonic a notch with valuation seen as less compelling following the big runup in share price (+100% YTD).