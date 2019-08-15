Valeritas up 10% premarket on positive V-Go performance with regular insulin
Aug. 15, 2019 8:02 AM ETValeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX)VLRXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Nano cap Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) is up 10% premarket on modest volume in reaction to the results of an investigator-initiated study comparing the delivery of U-100 regular human insulin with the V-Go device with rapid acting insulin with V-Go in type 2 diabetics.
- Based on an interim analysis, the independent Data Safety and Monitoring Committee unanimously recommended stopping the study since the data showed that the delivery of regular insulin was non-inferior to rapid-acting insulin when delivered with V-Go as measured by the change in HbA1c over the treatment period.
- No new safety signals were observed.
- V-Go is currently approved for use with rapid-acting insulin only. The company filed a supplemental marketing application in late June seeking clearance to use V-Go with regular insulin.