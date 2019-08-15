Canadian Solar shines after big Q2 beat, raised full-year shipment guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +13.2% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings estimates and tallying a 60% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.04B, as solar module shipments came in ahead of company guidance.

CSIQ says Q2 solar module shipments totaled 2,143 MW, up 36% Q/Q from 1,575 MW and above company guidance of 1.95-2.05 GW; module shipments recognized in revenue jumped 67% to 2,376 MW from 1,423 MW during Q1.

Q2 gross margin was 17.6%, including the benefit of an anti-dumping and countervailing duty true-up of $21.6M, or 15.5% without taking the benefit, lower than 22.2% reported in Q1 but above company guidance of 13%-15%.

For the full year, CSIQ raises its forecast for total module shipments to 8.4-8.5 GW from prior guidance of 7.4-7.8 GW; full-year revenue guidance is reaffirmed at $3.5B-$3.8B vs. $3.72B analyst consensus estimate.

For Q3, CSIQ expects revenues of $780M-$810M on 2.2-2.3 GW of solar module shipments, not including the potential sale of a project that may be completed in the quarter; if the deal is closed in time, Q3 revenue would total $970M-$1B with gross margin of 27%-29%.