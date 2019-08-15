Eagle Point Credit Q2 includes realized capital loss of 29 cents per share

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q2 net investment income and realized capital losses of 7 cents per share consists of 36 cents of NII and 29 cents of realized capital losses.

Compares with 36 cents in Q1 and 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per common share of $13.45 at June 30, 2019.

Deployed $60.9M in gross capital, received $36.8M in proceeds from the sale of investments and received $26.0M in recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio in Q2, which excludes proceeds from called investments. Including proceeds from called investments, Eagle Point received cash distributions of $46.8M during the quarter.

NAV per common share estimated to be $13.02-$13.12 at July 31, 2019.

“Looking at the second half of 2019, we expect the benefits from our past years’ refinancing and reset program will be further reflected in our CLO investments’ 2019 distributions and portfolio activities," said CEO Thomas Majewski.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.