Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation

It could be a day of recovery for the dollar store and discounter sectors after Walmart topped earnings expectations and confidently lifted full-year profit guidance in the face of the tariff threat.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are all slightly higher in premarket trading.

A potential wildcard with the Walmart report is the large benefit the retail giant received during the quarter from the mid-June shopping holiday that's been created off of Amazon's Prime Day event. The Q2 sales boost isn't a benefit that every retailer sees.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, FTXD, JHMC