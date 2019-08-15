Fibrocell up 11% premarket on Q2 beat

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q2 results:

Revenues: $21.8M.

Net income: $11.5M (+471%); EPS: $1.12 (+329%) due to collaboration deal with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Cash and equivalents: $13.7M.

Enrollment and dosing in Phase 3 study of FCX-007 in RDEB should be completed in Q3 2020. Data collection for the primary endpoint should wind up a quarter later. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application will be filed in 2021.

Topline data from the first portion of a Phase 1/2 study of FCX-013 in scleroderma should be available in mid-2020.

Shares are up 11% premarket on modest volume.

