Lynas gets six-month extension on Malaysian operating license

Malaysia's government renews the operating license for Lynas' (OTCPK:LYSCF) Kuantan rare earths processing plant for six months with new conditions.

Lynas must identify a specific location with approval from local authorities for a permanent disposal facility to store its low-level radioactive waste, or it must secure official written approval from a recipient country that will take the waste, the government says.

Lynas also is required to present a plan to set up its cracking and leaching facility overseas within four years of the license renewal.

The Australian company has been running its Malaysian plant since 2012, processing rare earths mined from Mount Weld in Western Australia; the facility's cracking and leaching process produces the disputed low-level radioactive waste.