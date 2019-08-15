Analysts shrug off NetApp beats

Analysts weigh in after NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) reported Q1 beats and an upside Q2 outlook.

Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty (Underweight, $41 PT) says the earnings call "didn't build confidence" in the H2 revenue outlook, seeing risks in the assumption that growth will materially improve despite competition and global macro deterioration.

Piper Jaffray's Andrew Nowinski (Neutral, $48 PT) says there wasn't "a lot to get excited about" and will wait for "evidence of a recovery with improved execution" before turning positive.

