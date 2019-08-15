Retail sales show some bounce in July

Retail sales came in stronger than anticipated after the nonstore retailers category posted a 16% Y/Y jump.

Other categories showing strength during the month were grocery stores (+3.7%), health & personal care stores (+4.3%) and food services/drinking places (+3.8%). Clothing stores (-2.4%) and electronics stores (-3.5%) recorded soft months.

