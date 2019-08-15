FDA OKs competitor to Jazz Pharma's Xyrem

The FDA approves privately held Harmony Biosciences, LLC's WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Commercial launch of the histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist will commence next quarter.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has commercial rights in Canada.

The product will compete directly with Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) XYREM (sodium oxybate) approved in the U.S. in 2005 for the indication. The central nervous system depressant accounted for 77% of the company's Q2 revenues.

