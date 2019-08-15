NY wants food delivery commission cap

The New York State Liquor Authority wants to cap third-party food companies at a 10% commission for deliveries or for helping generate orders — unless the companies become partners on the state liquor license.

Food delivery companies currently charge as much as 30% and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is the state's largest deliverer. Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), DoorDash (DOORD), and Postmates (POSTM) could also take a hit.

The proposal confirms an earlier New York Post report on the commission cut.

GRUB statement: “The draft includes internal inconsistencies, vague language and an apparent attempt by the SLA to go beyond their jurisdiction. These points warrant clarification, not only for us, but the seven different categories of third parties referenced within the draft.”