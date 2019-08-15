Papua New Guinea to renegotiate terms of Papua LNG gas deal

Papua New Guinea's government has sent a team to Singapore to re-negotiate its Papua LNG agreement with Total (NYSE:TOT), warning the talks could end "disastrously."

The statement from PNG's petroleum minister throws into confusion the government's assurances from earlier this month that the terms for the development of the project would be respected.

Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF), a key partner in the expansion, says it is seeking clarity on the statement; TOT declines comment, but CEO Patrick Pouyanne has said he expected the government to respect the agreement.

The deal, now seen as disadvantageous by the government, is key to the development of the 5.4M mt/year Papua LNG, the country's second liquefied natural gas export project, which had expected to take a final investment decision in 2020 and start operations in 2024.

A collapse of the Papua LNG deal also would derail the planned expansion of the PNG LNG project led by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and including Santos (OTCPK:STOSF); the PNG LNG expansion and the Papua LNG project are intended to be carried out cooperatively to cut billions of dollars of costs.