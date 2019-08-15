Wells Fargo positive on Cedar Fair

Wells Fargo checks in on Outperform-rated Cedar Fair (FUN -1.8% ) after taking in the theme park operator's analyst day event.

"We believe the company is well positioned for average annual 3-5% revenue growth and 100-200bps of Adj EBITDA growth above this rate, in 2020+," writes WF analyst Timothy Conder.

"YTD flat season pass units, higher dining/beverage pass penetration, 3-5% pricing and growth in unique guests all indicate a strong underlying target consumer base," he adds.

Shares of Cedar Fair are up 8.01% YTD.