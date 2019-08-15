U.S. mutual, ETF funds saw $17B in July outflows

Passive U.S. equity funds pulled in $6.6B in July, while active U.S. equity funds suffered $23.5B of outflows, which together were the worst outflows for U.S. equity funds since June 2018, according to Morningstar's estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund flows for the month.

In July, long-term funds collected almost $26.7B, down from $46.1B in July; net flows went to taxable-bond, municipal-bond, and money-market funds as interest rates continued to fall.

Among U.S. fund families, Vanguard led with almost $14.9B in long-term inflows, with Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index pulling in $3.2B and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index experiencing $2.4B of inflows.

iShares had ~$4.2B in outflows, its worst since June 2018.