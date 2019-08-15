Lydian shares soar as Armenia clears to go ahead with Amulsar gold project

The government of Armenia published the results of public audit on Lydian International’s (OTC:LYDIF) Amulsar gold project, which states there are no grounds for criminal proceedings against the company.

The report makes way to move forward with the development of the mine, illegally blocked since June last year by locals and environmental activists.

Despite court rulings in Lydian’s favor, uninterrupted access to the mine site has not been restored.

Based on company’s estimates, the blockade has cost it about $100,000/day.

Amulsar is a large-scale operation with annual gold production averaging ~225,000 ounces over an initial 10-year life.