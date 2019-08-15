Vaping companies sue FDA over filing deadline for e-cigs

An industry group representing 800 vaping companies [including (JUUL)], the Vapor Technology Association, has filed a lawsuit in a Kentucky district court against the FDA in an attempt to delay its May 2020 deadline for filing marketing applications for e-cigarettes. The original target was 2022 but the agency moved it up in the wake of a sharp rise in youth use. Vaping companies claim that the shorter timeline will force many of them out of business.

The FDA is in the center of a tug-of-war on the issue since anti-tobacco groups filed suit to speed up the process. Two months ago, a federal judge ruled in favor of the anti-tobacco activists and set the May deadline.

