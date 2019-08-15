Baltic Dry Index breaks over 2K

Aug. 15, 2019 9:35 AM ETDSX, DRYS, EGLE, NM, NMM, GLBS, SB, NETI, SBLK, GOGL, TDW, SHIP, GNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • The Baltic Dry Index of commodity shipping costs jumped 5.0% to 2,047 points to carve out a sixth straight daily gain.
  • Capesize rates led the way with an increase of 6.0%, while Supramax rates were up 4.7%.
  • Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.