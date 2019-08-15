Baltic Dry Index breaks over 2K
- The Baltic Dry Index of commodity shipping costs jumped 5.0% to 2,047 points to carve out a sixth straight daily gain.
- Capesize rates led the way with an increase of 6.0%, while Supramax rates were up 4.7%.
