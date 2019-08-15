Stocks struggle to rebound after yesterday's rout

Stocks start mostly higher following yesterday's YTD worst performance, after a series of trade-related headlines prompted volatility during the pre-market session; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

China warned it would retaliate against the latest U.S. tariffs but later followed up by saying it hoped the U.S. would meet it halfway in trade talks.

But investors have gained some reassurance that the U.S. consumer is still in good shape following Walmart's ( +5.4% ) strong Q2 results and guidance along with a stronger than expected increase in July retail sales.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.2% , Germany's DAX -0.9% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

An initial look at the S&P 500 sectors shows gains in consumer staples ( +0.7% ) and financials ( +0.6% ) while the energy ( -0.8% ), industrials ( -0.6% ) and information technology ( -0.5% ) groups lag behind.

U.S. Treasury prices have edged higher, bringing the 2-year yield down 3 bps to 1.55% while the 10-year yield is a basis point lower at 1.57%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.99.