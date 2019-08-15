Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive's da Vinci

According to Bernstein's Lee Hambright, Medtronic (MDT +0.1% ) is developing a soft tissue surgical robot that will compete directly with Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG +0.2% ) da Vinci system.

He says the company will present the details during its Analyst Day on September 24, adding that he expects MDT's device to have "some impact" in ISRG's business although it could be years away. The product will be rolled out ex-U.S. sometime next year.

Mr. Hambright currently rates ISRG Outperform with a $635 (26% upside) price target and MDT Market Perform with a $102 (1% upside) target.

SA Authors rate ISRG Bullish and MDT Neutral.