Analysts praise Alibaba's strong Q1

Baird's Colin Sebastian (Outperform, $195 PT) says Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) earnings results showed "encouraging signs of growth from lower tier cities" and "impressive operating leverage." He says the stock price premium is warranted with the high revenue growth and margins.

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong (Buy, $216 PT) praises the better-than-expected total revenue growth and cloud-computing revenue, which was up 66% Y/Y on "both number of paying customers and average revenue per paying user."