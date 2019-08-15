Teva loses bid to sell generic Contrave

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.3% ) has come out on the short end of an appeals court ruling on three patents covering weight-loss pill Contrave (naltrexone HCl and bupropion HCl).

In a 2-1 decision, the court upheld one patent that expires in 2030 but invalidated two others that expire in 2024 and 2025. Unfortunately for Teva, it is barred from selling a generic version until all three patents have expired.

Contrave, originally marketed by Takeda (licensed from Orexigen), is now sold by Nalproprion Pharmaceuticals, a joint venture between Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (OTCPK:PTXTQ) and certain institutional investors.