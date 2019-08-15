BAML turns positive on Levi Strauss

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Levi Strauss (LEVI +0.7% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view the apparel brand is a standout in a highly disrupted environment.

"We believe shares are attractive now that valuation has rebased to 8X F20E EV/EBITDA from the post-IPO peak of 11X," notes analyst Heather Balsky.

Balsky says the firm is cautious on the health of the department store channel, but think Levi's brand heat can drive further share gains.

BAML's price objective on LEVI is $20 (9.5X F20E EV/EBITDA). The average sell-side PT is $23.75.