Urban Outfitters -2% after B. Riley cut
Aug. 15, 2019 10:12 AM ET Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)
- Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.4%) trades lower after B. Riley FBR drops its rating to Neutral from Buy.
- "On the 1Q EPS call, management noted that it would expect sales to start to improve with new BTS product in July and into August. However, our checks have shown continued, elevated Y/Y promos in July and, so far, in August for both Anthro and UO, which leads us to believe that sales have not improved from the weaker 2Q19," reads the firm's update.
- The consensus sell-side rating on URBN is Outperform, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Bearish.