Cellcom -2.9% as financing drives Q2 loss

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is 2.9% lower after posting Q2 earnings where the company lost money again, weighed down by financing expenses.

Revenues dipped 0.8% to 902M shekels (about $258M); service revenues rose 0.1%, to 695M shekels.

The company swung to an operating gain of 6M shekels from a year-ago loss of 5M shekels.

And net loss was 35M shekels (about $10M) vs. a year-ago loss of 37M; that includes about 52M shekels of financing expenses, adversely affected by the quarter's high index.

The company added about 45,000 subscribers to its cellular rolls.

Net cash from operations was 219M shekels, up 22% Y/Y. Free cash flow was 55M shekels.

