Mortgage stay near record lows

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.60% for the week ending Aug. 15, unchanged from the prior week and down from 4.53% at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The sound and fury of the financial markets continue to warn of an impending recession, however, the silver lining is mortgage demand reached a three-year high this week," said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

He also notes a spike in refinancing, "as homeowners currently have $2T in conventional mortgage loans that are in the money."

15-year FRM averages 3.07%, up from 3.05% in the prior week and down from 4.01% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.35%, down from 3.36% in the prior week and 3.87% at this time a year earlier.

