Rising costs hit Vestas profit, but total order backlog hits all-time high

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY -3.6% ) drops after reporting lower than expected Q2 earnings, citing rising costs due to the U.S.-China trade war.

Vestas says Q2 operating EBIT fell 51% Y/Y to €128M, below €143M analyst consensus, EBIT margin slipped to 6% from 11.5% a year ago, revenues slid 6% to €2.12B and gross margin fell 4.2 percentage points to 14.2%.

While the company expects an "extraordinarily busy" H2 2019 and "high activity levels" in 2020, "further increases in tariffs, raw material prices and transport costs, continue to increase execution costs," forcing margins lower, CEO Henrik Andersen says.

Vestas says its wind turbine order backlog at the end of Q2 totaled 20.8 GW, equating to €15.9B and up 56% Y/Y; combined with a service backlog of €15.6B, its total order backlog rose 37% Y/Y to an all-time high €31.5B.

The company narrows its guidance for FY 2019 revenue to €11B-€12.25B, compared to a prior forecast of €10.75B-$12.25B, and sees EBIT margin before special items of 8%-9%, down from a previous 8%-10%.