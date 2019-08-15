FDA proposes new health warnings on cigarette packages

The FDA unveils 13 proposed new warnings on cigarette packages and in advertisements aimed at promoting greater public awareness of the negative consequences of smoking. The new warnings will feature color images depicting some of the serious, but lesser-known, risks of lighting up including type 2 diabetes, bladder cancer and age-related macular degeneration.

When finalized, the updated warnings will satisfy a requirement of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act signed into law in June 2009.

Health warnings first appeared on cigarette packaging in 1966 and were most recently updated in 1984.