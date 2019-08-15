More on HyreCar Q2 results

HyreCar (HYRE +1.9% ) reports Q2 revenue expand 68.3% Y/Y to $3.8M; driven primarily by a higher Net Revenue Margin associated with two new subscription tiers launched.

Rental days were flatter and grew to ~140K and are now at an annualized run rate of over 550K rental days.

Gross profit margin increased 1,350 bps to 60.8%, margin driven by a higher average net revenue margin and a reduced cost of insurance.

However, operating expenses increase from $4.2M to $4.4M due to increased staffing expenses and advertising to support higher revenue.

Cash balance stands at ~$5.1M.

The company launched an owner web portal to enable dealers and small fleet owners to onboard and manage their entire fleet of vehicles in a simple to use platform.

“We continued to see growth in car supply in our top key markets through our new dealer initiatives.” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar.

Previously: HyreCar EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 14 2019)