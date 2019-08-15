Elbit eyes U.S. for further growth
Aug. 15, 2019 By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Higher quarterly profits at Elbit Systems (ESLT +2.2%) were driven by its $500M acquisition of rival IMI as the company said it would continue to target the U.S. market to help fuel further growth.
- In April 2018, Elbit scooped up the U.S.'s Universal Avionics Systems for $120M and it's in the process of buying Harris's night vision business for $350M.
- "These acquisitions will strengthen our position in the United States," CEO Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters. "I am putting an emphasis on our activity in the U.S. market."
- In the past few years, Elbit's revenue in the U.S. has grown steadily, reaching 28% of total sales.