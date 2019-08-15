JBG Smith rated new neutral by Bank of America
Aug. 15, 2019 10:53 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)JBGSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America analyst James Feldman initiates JBG Smith Properties (JBGS +0.8%) with a neutral rating and a Street-high price target of $42, implying a 9% upside potential vs. recent price of $38.54.
- Considers its strength in Washington, DC, real estate already baked into its price.
- Amazon's HQ2 in nearby Virginia could push shares higher over the long-term, Feldman writes.
- Submarket in which JBG operates stands to benefit as Virginia Tech and others develop property and upgrade the area.
- In the past six months, JBGS has declined 5.7% vs. +3.5% for the S&P 500.
- Before this action, there was only one other sell-side rating at Hold.