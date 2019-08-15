E.ON plans $500M Texas wind park in largest U.S. project
- Germany's E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY +0.3%) says it plans to invest more than $500M to build a 440 MW wind farm in Texas, a week after opening a 200 MW wind facility in the state.
- E.ON says the planned Big Raymond wind farm in Texas' Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties will be the largest single-phase project the company has ever realized in the U.S.
- The company says it already has sold the subscription rights for 200 MW of the planned facility for 12 years; it expects construction work to begin in late 2019.
- Last week, E.ON officially opened its 201 MW Stella wind farm in Texas' Kenedy County.